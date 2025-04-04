Social media has provided people with the power to troll or commend under the cover of anonymity. During the Indian Premier League (IPL), trolling on the internet becomes a favourite pastime, where on a few occasions a user/account ends up as famous as the sport/personality they talk about. JosD92 is one such anonymous account, which has created waves on the internet for his antics during the ongoing IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Hindi Commentary Funny Memes: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Epic Metaphors and OTT Analogies Inspire Hilarious Jokes and Viral Instagram Reels.

JosD92 has targeted Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Hindi commentary on the official broadcast channel of IPL via all his Superchat on various YouTube channels like Sports Yaari, and Sports Tak. JosD92's comments are always below the belt and borderline offensive, which can seem distasteful, but have largely become a source of entertainment on the social media platforms. Check out some of the fans' reactions to JosD92's comments below. Harbhajan Singh Responds to Viral Video of A Fan Criticising Hindi Commentators in IPL 2025.

Man of the Series for IPL 2025

" JosD92 " will be Man of the Series for IPL 2025 — Rohan (@rohanreplies) April 1, 2025

Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket

JosD92 is the fourth pillar of Indian Cricket. — Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtffflok) April 3, 2025

Entertaining the Whole World

JOSD92 need to come forward and reveal himself. What a guy. He’s entertaining the whole world with his questions. https://t.co/yVThYZv5cq — Daniyal Ahmed (@daniyalahmed24) April 4, 2025

What A Guy

You are not willing to spend money for others but there is a guy named JosD92 who is spending 100 Rs everyday to entertain entire India... — Ankit Prajapati (@AnkitPrjpti) April 2, 2025

Feeling Depressed? Search JosD32

All cricket fans should search ‘JosD92’ on Twitter if you’re feeling depressed Haven’t stopped laughing😆 — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) April 2, 2025

JosD32 Supremacy

Bow Down To JosD32

Bow down to JosD92 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pbXhn2kjil — cheers gayle 💙 (@cheersgayle) April 3, 2025

JosD92 Heroics

IPL 2025 will be remembered for JosD92's heroics 🇮🇳😉 #TATAIPL — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 3, 2025

James Gordon Approves

JosD92 pic.twitter.com/7XUT9BVpiC — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 3, 2025

JosD92's trolling stems from the fact that Hindi commentators have been heard hyping MS Dhoni, exaggerating his performances from past editions, and not focusing on the current match at hand, which has irked most fans.

Interestingly, there is a YouTube channel named JosD92 which uses clips of anchors reading their superchats and reacting to questions/comments for promotional purposes, which has made the anonymous user a social media star.

Interestingly, there is a YouTube channel named JosD92 which uses clips of anchors reading their superchats and reacting to questions/comments for promotional purposes, which has made the anonymous user a social media star.