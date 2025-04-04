Social media has provided people with the power to troll or commend under the cover of anonymity. During the Indian Premier League (IPL), trolling on the internet becomes a favourite pastime, where on a few occasions a user/account ends up as famous as the sport/personality they talk about. JosD92 is one such anonymous account, which has created waves on the internet for his antics during the ongoing IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Hindi Commentary Funny Memes: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Epic Metaphors and OTT Analogies Inspire Hilarious Jokes and Viral Instagram Reels.
JosD92 has targeted Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Hindi commentary on the official broadcast channel of IPL via all his Superchat on various YouTube channels like Sports Yaari, and Sports Tak. JosD92's comments are always below the belt and borderline offensive, which can seem distasteful, but have largely become a source of entertainment on the social media platforms. Check out some of the fans' reactions to JosD92's comments below. Harbhajan Singh Responds to Viral Video of A Fan Criticising Hindi Commentators in IPL 2025.
Man of the Series for IPL 2025
" JosD92 " will be Man of the Series for IPL 2025
— Rohan (@rohanreplies) April 1, 2025
Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket
JosD92 is the fourth pillar of Indian Cricket.
— Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtffflok) April 3, 2025
Entertaining the Whole World
JOSD92 need to come forward and reveal himself. What a guy. He’s entertaining the whole world with his questions. https://t.co/yVThYZv5cq
— Daniyal Ahmed (@daniyalahmed24) April 4, 2025
What A Guy
You are not willing to spend money for others but there is a guy named JosD92 who is spending 100 Rs everyday to entertain entire India...
— Ankit Prajapati (@AnkitPrjpti) April 2, 2025
Feeling Depressed? Search JosD32
All cricket fans should search ‘JosD92’ on Twitter if you’re feeling depressed
Haven’t stopped laughing😆
— Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) April 2, 2025
JosD32 Supremacy
JosD92 supremacy.😎💀 pic.twitter.com/ImNdvg7TuE
— Gowtham bh (@Gowthambh) April 4, 2025
Bow Down To JosD32
Bow down to JosD92 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pbXhn2kjil
— cheers gayle 💙 (@cheersgayle) April 3, 2025
JosD92 Heroics
IPL 2025 will be remembered for JosD92's heroics 🇮🇳😉 #TATAIPL
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 3, 2025
James Gordon Approves
JosD92 pic.twitter.com/7XUT9BVpiC
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 3, 2025
JosD92's trolling stems from the fact that Hindi commentators have been heard hyping MS Dhoni, exaggerating his performances from past editions, and not focusing on the current match at hand, which has irked most fans.
Interestingly, there is a YouTube channel named JosD92 which uses clips of anchors reading their superchats and reacting to questions/comments for promotional purposes, which has made the anonymous user a social media star.
