As the IPL 2025 continues, a fan on social media shared a video clip where he complained about the quality of Hindi commentary during the IPL 2025. In the video, the fan said, there was more 'shayari' (Poetry) or stories of their playing days from the old days. There was no discussion on the technical aspects of the game and nothing to learn. He also pointed out how commentators in the old days used to explained the field and tactics. The video went viral and former Indian cricketer and current Hindi commentator Harbhajan Singh replied to him saying 'Thank you for the input . We will work on it'. Shashank Singh and Hardik Pandya Memes Go Viral After Former's Explosive Knock Keeps Shreyas Iyer Stranded On 97* During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Harbhajan Singh Responds to Viral Video of A Fan Criticising Hindi Commentators

Thank you for the input . We will work on it 🙏🎙️ https://t.co/tk4m2km6Ga — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2025

