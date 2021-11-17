Former India captain Kapil Dev evaluated the growth of Indian cricket under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. The historic Kohli-Shastri era in Indian cricket ended with India getting eliminated from the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. Despite the country failing to win any ICC title in this period, Indian cricket saw a meteoric rise where the team started winning Test matches consistently, especially in overseas conditions. Kapil Dev shared a report card of the Indian team's performance under this duo and said that though it was a job well done, 'the big thing lacking is an ICC trophy.' Virat Kohli Shares Aesthetic Pictures on Social Media, Looks Extremely Dope and Stylish in His Latest Airport Look! (See Photos)

"I think both have done a super job. I understand that they could not win India a major trophy but if we look at the last five years, since Kohli took over, there has been nothing lacking. The big thing lacking is an ICC trophy. Apart from that, India have won in Australia, England… wherever they have travelled, they have beaten the other team," he said, as quoted by Uncut. While talking about India's dismal show in the T20 World Cup 2021 he opined, "Reaching the World Cup knockouts is also a huge deal. I think after the 2007 World Cup in West Indies, this T20 World Cup is where it felt that India were disappointing. Had they reached the top 4 and then lost, it is understandable. But if you don't reach the top 4, there will be criticism." Sourav Ganguly Takes Over As the Chairman of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, Replaces Anil Kumble on Tuesday

Though India lacked an ICC title, one can't count out the fact that the team achieved memorable victories in overseas conditions. Under Virat Kohli, the T20I side whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020, won series' in Australia and England as well. This era also saw India become a heavyweight in Test cricket by winning matches and series away from home, in countries like Australia.

Kapil Dev too lauded the brand of cricket that the Indian team played and chose to deduct 10 percent marks for not winning an ICC title. "If you look at it from a trophy point of view, that's a different thing altogether. But if you look at their cricket, the brand they have played in the last five years, I would give them 90 percent marks out of 100, and deduct 10 percent marks for not winning an ICC Trophy," he said.

