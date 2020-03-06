Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KAR vs MUL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Shahid Afridi & Imran Tahir (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in match 19 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 6, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are enjoying a decent season and Imad Wasim-led side have a chance to go level on points with the Sultans at the top of the table with a win in the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details.

Karachi Kings are on a good run of form at the moment as they won their last two league encounters against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zlami after losing against the similar opposition. The Shaan Masood-led side, on the other hand, are on a three-game unbeaten run and will be looking for a win in this encounter to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack. Babar Azam is third on the list of highest run-scorers in this season’s competitions and will play an important role in determining the result of this clash. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match in PSL 2020 will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 6, 2020 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 19 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans on cricketgateway.com. But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.