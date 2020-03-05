Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Karachi Kings will be taking on Multan Sultans in the match 19 of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game will be played on March 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Shaan Masood-led Sultans are enjoying a sensational run in the tournament and currently, are placed at the pinnacle of the team standings with four victories in five matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have a mix report card as they won three of their five games and are placed at the third position. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KAR vs MUL match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The likes of skipper Shaan Masood, Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw have displayed some great form in the tournament and are the main reason behind the Multan-side success. Also, the side is just a win or two away from a spot in the playoffs and they will aim to seal the spot soon. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s return to form will be a huge boost up for the Kings and they will fancy their chances of clinching the next match. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 side of the match.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (KAR) should be your keeper for this match.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for four batsmen in your team and they must be Babar Azam (KAR), Shaan Masood (KAR), and Rilee Rossouw (MUL).

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (KAR) and Cameron Delport (KAR) and Moeen Ali (MUL) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Chris Jordan (KAR), Usman Kadir (MUL), Mitchell McClenaghan (KAR) and Mohammad Amir (KAR).

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (KAR), Babar Azam (KAR), Shaan Masood (KAR), and Rilee Rossouw (MUL), Imad Wasim (KAR) and Cameron Delport (KAR) and Moeen Ali (MUL), Chris Jordan (KAR), Usman Kadir (MUL), Mitchell McClenaghan (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR).

Rilee Rossouw (MUL) has scored a century in this tournament and should be appointed as vice-captain while Babar Azam (KAR) should be named vice-captain.