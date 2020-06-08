Kevin Pietersen Picks Jos Buttler Over Ben Stokes to Be England’s Test Captain in Joe Root’s Absence

Jos Buttler, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, June 8: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels all-rounder Ben Stokes doesn't need the burden of captaincy just yet as according to him, entertainers like Stokes don't always make the best of captains. Test skipper Joe Root is reportedly doubtful for the first Test against West Indies starting July 8 as his wife is expecting around the same time as per The Telegraph. He will have to attend a mandatory seven days self-isolation in order to link-up with the squad again. James Anderson Back in the Nets As England Start Preparation for West Indies Test Series.

Pietersen believes Jos Buttler would be his preferred choice as Stokes should be allowed to continue to play the role of match-winner without any further pressure. In the last year or so, Stokes' popularity in the country is at an all-time high following his match-winning performance at the ICC World Cup 2019 and also his heroics in the Headingley Test against Australia. West Indies Pacer Oshane Thomas Wants to Make a Mark in Test Cricket.

"Do I want to see Ben Stokes change from who he is and the current player he is? Probably not, Jos Buttler would be my guy," Pietersen was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

"The entertainers and the guys that have to carry the mantle in the team sometimes aren't the best captains and sometimes struggle with the extra added pressure.

"As a player you are looked at completely differently until that phone call comes and you are announced as the Test captain," he added.

Pietersen, an enigmatic player himself, recalled his own time when he was named as England captain for a short while in 2008 and according to his own admission, he struggled with the added responsibility.

"Responsibilities change, communication changes, the way in which you carry yourself in the dressing room changes," Pietersen said.

"I struggled with it, I absolutely hated it and I was rubbish. You have to change and I couldn't command the respect of the dressing room, you say something and it is frowned upon, it is a completely different story."