James Anderson Back in the Nets As England Start Preparation for West Indies Test Series, Watch Video

Fast bowler James Anderson is back in the nets as England prepare for their upcoming series against West Indies at home. England will host Windies for a three-match Test series starting July 08. The series was earlier rescheduled. The second and third Tests will be played from July 16 and July 24 onwards. After West Indies, Pakistan is scheduled to tour England as well. Meanwhile, Anderson returned to training after spending weeks in lockdown. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

Lancashire cricket club shared the video of Anderson bowling in the nets and tweeted, “Things you love to see @jimmy9 back in the nets @EmiratesOT (Old Trafford) this morning.”

Anderson also shared a video on Instagram of him bowling as he continues to ‘find his rhythm’. “Monday vs Wednesday Still searching for a bit of rhythm but nice to be back out in the middle,” wrote the pacer in the caption. ICC Should Allow More Substitutes to Replace Injured Players That Require Hospital Visits: Michael Atherton.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated the guidelines regarding the resumption of cricket-related activities. The guidelines include preferring using own equipment. The guidelines also state that no saliva or sweat should be applied to the ball at any time.