The Preity Zinta-owned Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League have a new identity as the team have changed their name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021. The former runners up unveiled their new brand identity on the eve of the IPL 2021 Player Auction. So ahead of the new season, we take a look at the teams who opted to change their names. Kings XI Punjab Renamed As Punjab Kings on Eve of IPL 2021 Players Auction, Franchise Reveals New Team Logo.

Punjab Kings formerly known as Kings XI Punjab became the second team in Indian Premier League history to change their name with Delhi Capitals – Delhi Daredevils – being the first franchise to do so. The Delhi franchise took on a new identity ahead of the IPL 2019 season, qualifying for the playoffs that season for the first time since 2012. Do You Know Why Delhi Daredevils Changed Their Name To Delhi Capitals?

‘Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our oneness as we stand in unit like a family,’ Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said in a release.

Teams Who Changed Names in IPL

Franchise New Name Old Name Year of Change Delhi Delhi Capitals Delhi Daredevils 2019 Punjab Punjab Kings Kings XI Punjab 2021

Hyderabad were one of the other teams to obtain a new identity in the Indian Premier League as the franchise had changed their owners after being banned by the IPL governing council due to financial issues. Deccan Chargers – one of the founding eight members in 2008 – were rebranded as Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2012 The Sun TV Network won the bid for the Hyderabad franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).