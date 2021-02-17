Kings XI Punjab have announced the unveiling of a new brand identity on the eve of the IPL 2021 players auction. The Indian Premier League franchise have been renamed as ‘Punjab Kings’ and will be known by that name heading into IPL 2021. The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise also unveiled a new logo for the team for the upcoming edition of the tournament. “Through the renewed identity, the spirit of Punjab is coming to light, infusing vigor and vibrancy while maintaining the long legacy through the motif, lion,” the franchise said. Excited Fans React with Funny Memes and Jokes on Eve of IPL 2021 Players Mini Auction.

"Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our oneness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams,” Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said in a release. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

The franchise revealed the new team name and logo ahead of the announcement. "Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal Trumpet swagat karo #PunjabKings da," the franchise said in a post.

Kings XI Punjab Reveal New Teame Name, Logo

Kings XI Punjab Reveal New Teame Name, Logo

Punjab Kings, erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, is jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul apart from Bollywood actress Zinta. The franchise has been part of the IPL since the inaugural 2008 edition but is yet to win the tournament even once in its 13-year history. Their best finish in the IPL came in 2014 when they finished as runner-up after losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

