Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana paid tribute to his late father-in-law Surinder Marwah after scoring a fiery fifty against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming to open the innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the southpaw paced his knock to perfection and brought up his half-century off just 35 balls. Usually, players raise their bat after getting to a landmark. Rana, however, used the occasion to pay a heartwarming tribute to his late father-in-law who passed away yesterday (October 23). He raised a KKR jersey with Surinder written on it towards the stands. KKR vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rana, who married his long-time girlfriend Saachi Marwah on February 19 last year, was known to share a great bond with his father-in-law. Following Rana’s gesture, the official Twitter account revealed that the batsman lost his father-in-law a day ago. “A heart-warming tribute from @NitishRana_27 to his father-in-law, who passed away yesterday. Surinder Marwah. Rest in peace sir,” wrote KKR while sharing the picture of Rana’s gesture after reaching his milestone. Fans were also heart-whelmed by Rana’s tribute as they heaped praises on the left-handed batsman.

Nitish Rana Pays Tribute!!

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision looked spot-on as the likes of Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik departed without troubling the scorers much. However, Rana joined forces with Sunil Narine, and the two dashers pulled things back for their side. Both batsmen score half-centuries as Kolkata piled up a mountain of 194/6.

