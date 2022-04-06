Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are having a reasonable season of IPL 2022 thus far. Winning two out of three games, KKR have managed the spot second on IPL 2022 points table till now. However, scenes for Mumbai Indians (MI) are pitiful as the record IPL winners haven’t opened their winning account yet and lost both of the two games in IPL 2022. The two teams will lock the horns on April 06. Mumbai Indians (MI) will be hoping to resurrect, while (KKR) will be channelling the ways out to get their third win of IPL 2022. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 14.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

In their previous game, Andre Russell’s quickfire against Punjab Kings guided KKR to a win in just 14.3 overs. It was his day, his show, as he muscled seven sixes and remained unbeaten on 70 (31). The West Indies all-rounder will be a must to watch out for as KKR play their fourth game on Wednesday against Mumbai Indians.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

In all three matches that KKR played in IPL 2022, Umesh Yadav has been performing relentlessly. He delivered his best bowling figures of 4 for 23 in four overs against Punjab Kings, restricting them a low total. The bowler par excellence remains our player to watch out for one more time.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Sam Billings (KKR)

He has been scoring as required by KKR in IPL 2022 so far. In the last game of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sam remained among the top three run-scorers for KKR after openers failed to perform. Along with his captain Shreyas Iyer, they make up a good pair in the middle order for KKR.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Though Mumbai Indians didn’t have a breakthrough in IPL 2022 yet, their opener, Ishan Kishan, has been decently performing. Ishan added 54 runs while chasing against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game, and to that point, it seemed MI were all set up to seize their first victory of IPL 2022. Nonetheless, he will be a key player for MI in their next battle against RR.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Bumrah’s brilliant spell of 3 for 17 in four overs against Rajasthan Royals was less talked about since the performance had no impact on the overall output of the game. But at any given day, the Yorker King is capable enough to sail his side through. So he will be our player to watch out for as MI take on KKR this Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).