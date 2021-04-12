Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number five. While Knight Riders emerged victorious in their opening match Mumbai Indians faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to start afresh now. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 match 5. KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between Kolkata and Mumbai is a one-way traffic! Mumbai have dominated over Kolkata heavily. In 27 matches between these two sides, Mumbai have emerged victorious on 21 occasions while KKR have won just six games.

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Match 5, Key Players

Nitish Rana after his impressive outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad becomes key player in the KKR camp. Apart from him, all eyes will be on all-rounder Andre Russel. In MI camp, Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult hold the key. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Match 5, Mini Battles

Pat Cummins vs Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult vs Shubman Gill are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match.

KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Match 5 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match 5 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai . The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The KKR vs MI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of KKR vs MI, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

KKR Likely Playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

