Defending champions Mumbai Indians would like to bounce back as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 12). Rohit Sharma’s men suffered a two-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener and have a point to prove in their next fixture. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s KKR would be on cloud nine after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match but upsetting the five-time champions would be a daunting task. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 5.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Although MI lost the season opener, Jasprit Bumrah was impressive as ever. The right-arm pacer didn’t allow the RCB batsmen to go after him and took two crucial wickets, including Virat Kohli’s scalp. With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan failing to make a mark against SRH, Bumrah would be determined to torment them in end overs. Hence, the 27-year-old should be the captain of your fantasy team.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Nitish Rana

Rana made a sensational to IPL 2021, scoring a match-winning 80 against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan. While the southpaw was watchful in the initial overs, he opened his arms after settling his feet and took almost every SRH bowler to cleaners. Hence, he would be a potent choice for vice-captain in your fantasy side.

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XI

MI Likely XI: Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

KKR Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

