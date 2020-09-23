Mumbai Indians will look to get their season back on track when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of IPL 2020, when they face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams have met each other 25 times in the competition with the record champions winning 19 games while the two-time winners have won six times. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to field first. KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians, after a promising start, lost their way in the opening game against Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by five wickets. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will fancy their chances of getting a win as they have a great record against tonight’s opponents. Meanwhile, KKR, are playing their first match in the competition and will be looking to start on a positive note with a win. Burj Khalifa Lights Up for Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of Their Match Against Mumbai Indians in Dream11 IPL 2020.

KKR vs MI Teams and Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians were poor in the game against Chennai Super Kings and will be looking to correct that in the game against KKR. Rohit Sharma has a great record against KKR in the competition, scoring over 700 runs with his only IPL ton coming against the side from Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders have added several big-name players during the suction and would be hoping that they can come good in this tournament and lead them to their third title. The franchise has a solid batting and bowling line-up and would fancy their chances in this game.

