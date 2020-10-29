Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the match number 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both KXIP and RR in contention for final four spot. KXIP are well placed on fourth spot on IPL 2020 points table while RR are languishing at the seventh place. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious by four wickets after chasing down 224. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 50.

KXIP vs RR Head-to-Head

In 20 meetings against Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab have managed to win just eight matches. And RR have won 11 games. One match ended in a tie and KXIP won the Super Over.

KXIP vs RR Key Players

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are the key players for Kings XI Punjab. For Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer hold the key. Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KXIP vs RR Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami vs Ben Stokes are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 50 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 50 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP vs RR Match Timings

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match 50 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KXIP vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KXIP vs RR Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin.

RR Probable Playing 11: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

