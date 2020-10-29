We are just 10 matches away from getting the final winner of the IPL 2020 and in the 50th encounter of the IPL 2020, we would have Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals taking on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kings XI Punjab is placed on number four and is looking to take place in the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals is almost out of the IPL 2020 playoffs. Kings XI Punjab has 12 points in their kitty. KL Rahul’s team has won six matches each and lost the same number of games. Now, let’s have a look at the weather and the rain forecast of the match. KXIP vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 Runs.

Since we are at the end of October, there will obviously be no rains to bother the players. At the start of the game, the mercury will be around 30 degrees Celcius. The mercury will drop after an hour of the match. The weather will be 29 degrees Celcius for the next three hours. Towards the end of the game, the weather will be around 28 degrees Celcius. The wether will not be very warm to bother the players from both the teams. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is good at giving 190 runs plus on three occasions. This obviously means that it favours the batsmen. The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has gone on to get better and it is expected to remain the same.

