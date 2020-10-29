Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to extend their five-match winning streak when they play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. KL Rahul’s side have peaked at the right end of IPL 2020 and have already beaten teams above them in the IPL 2020 points table. Their eight-wicket win propelled KXIP to the fourth place for the first time this season and they will hope to hold on to that position with a win against Rajasthan Royals, who beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their previous encounter to keep of finishing in the top four alive. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 match, should scroll down for all information. Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals must win both of their remaining two matches to keep their slim chances of reaching the IPL playoffs alive. A win over Kings XI Punjab, who they thrashed by 97 runs in the reverse fixture, will keep them in the race. Steve Smith’s side have not recorded back-to-back wins on the trot since winning their opening to matches of the season. Kings XI Punjab, on the other, have fought back from just two wins from their first seven matches to winning their last five.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (KXIP) and Sanju Samson (RR) will be the ideal options as wicket-keepers for the KXIP vs RR match.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Gayle (KXIP), Steve Smith (RR) and Mandeep Singh (KXIP) should be picked as the three batting specialists for this fantasy team.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (RR), Ben Stokes (RR) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) can be selected as the all-rounders for this Dream11 IPL fantasy team for KXIP vs RR match.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Jofra Archer (RR) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) can be the bowlers for this team.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (KXIP), Sanju Samson (RR), Chris Gayle (KXIP), Steve Smith (RR), Mandeep Singh (KXIP), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Ben Stokes (RR) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Jofra Archer (RR) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Rajasthan Royals quick Jofra Archer can be made the vice-captain for the KXIP vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

