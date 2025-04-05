Seeing a batter retire out in a T20I game is a pretty rare occurrence and one such happened in Lucknow on April 4 when Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma retired out during their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants. This was an unexpected sight as the young left-hander, who was introduced into the game as an 'Impact Player' left the field in the penultimate over of the run-chase in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 and was replaced by Mitchell Santner who walked out to bat alongside Hardik Pandya. Yet, it was not the first time that such an instance has happened in the IPL and Tilak Varma became the fourth player to be retired out in the tournament. Here in this article, we shall take a look at the instances of batters retiring out in the Indian Premier League. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Lucknow Super Giants Move to Sixth Spot, Mumbai Indians Slip to Seventh.

Tilak Varma could not get going at all and played an uncharacteristic knock of 25 runs from 23 deliveries, which included just two boundaries. The left-hander is known for playing his shots but could not get any sort of momentum in his innings which eventually led him to retire out. Ravi Ashwin had become the first batter in IPL history when he retired out in 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

List of Batters to Be Retired Out in IPL History

Batter Team Opponent Year Venue Ravi Ashwin Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants 2022 Wankhede Stadium Atharva Taide Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals 2023 Dharamsala Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2023 Ahmedabad Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants 2025 Lucknow

Ravi Ashwin was later joined by Atharva Taide and Sai Sudharsan, both of who were retired out in the 2023 edition. Atharva Taide was retired out with Punjab Kings tasked to chase 214 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The left-hander had scored 55 runs off 42 deliveries and Punjab Kings needed 86 runs to win off 30 balls when he was retired out with Jitesh Sharma. Sai Sudharsan also was retired out in the 2023 edition when Gujarat Titans, in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, decided to have Rashid Khan replace him.

