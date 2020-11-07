PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Online: Pakistan will like to continue their winning run as they take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7. The Men in Green will definitely take the field as favourites as they defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. On the other hand, the visitors must also have got a lot of confidence with their super-over win the final ODI. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast, timing and other details of PAK vs ZIM match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Babar Azam Becomes Second-Fastest Batsman to Register 12 ODI Centuries.

Skipper Babar Azam, who has a chance to reclaim the spot in ICC T20I batting rankings, is expected to continue his great form. He will be supported by dashing duo Haider Ali and Mohammad Hafeez who impressed one and all in the T20I series against England. Onus in the bowling department will be on Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor will be the key with the bat while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have to come good with the ball. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming details.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will take place on November 7, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 3:30 pm.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can catch the live telecast of PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I match live on PTV Sports. Unfortunately, live-action will not be available in India on television channels.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I on TV or via online live streaming, you can always follow the live score updates online. The PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I match live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

