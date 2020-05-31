Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League Final, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs LSH, With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take each other on in the first-ever final of the Vincy Premier T10 League. SPB vs LSH match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 31, 2020 (Sunday). Both the teams have been the most consistent throughout the campaign and will now fight it out for the ultimate prize. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Salt Pond Breakers in the first semi-finals defeated Grenadine Divers by five wickets to book their place in the finals while La Soufriere Hikers got the better of Botanic Garden Rangers in their game. SPB and LSH were the most consistent teams during the league stages, winning seven of their eight games, and the only loss they suffered were against each other.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The finals of the Vincy Premier T10 League between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place on May 31, 2020 (Sunday) and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers final match on their television sets. But they can watch it online

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

To enjoy the live streaming of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers final match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can follow the game live on SportsMax.

Squads:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.