India vs New Zealand Highlights 4th T20I 2020: Match Tied, India Wins Super Over

Don't pinch your skin fellows! It's not a dream. India have won the super-over in consecutive matches and with this triumph, they go 4-0 up in the series. But, one has to feel for New Zealand who have been unlucky throughout the series despite playing some decent quality of cricket. However, that's sports, that's cricket. Well, they have nothing to lose in the series and they must eye to play freely in the last game. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co has a great chance to register a 5-0 whitewash in the series. IND vs NZ 4th T20I Full Scorecard. VICTORY for India! KL Rahul scores a six and a four off the first two deliveries to set up his side's victory. He, however, gets dismissed on the third ball while trying to finish the game in style. Nevertheless, the damage was done as skipper Virat Kohli scores the winning boundary. Tim Seifert takes over from where he left off in the match scores a boundary off the second ball. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer drop catches in the over and it could prove to be expensive. Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Seifert on the fourth ball. Ross Taylor comes out to bat. Colin Munro gathers a boundary on the fifth delivery. One run off the last ball. 13 runs are scored in the over and India require 14 runs for another triumph. Well, New Zealand will come out to bat first after the mind-boggling match got tied. Tim Siefert and Colin Munro come out to bat for the Kiwis while Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling super-over in this match too. 1 Run and OUT! Bizzare, Absolutely Bizzare! This match also ends in a tie and goes into the super-over. Mitchell Santner could score only one run off the last delivery. Brilliant comeback for India. OUT! Phew! Another wicket for India and two runs are required of the last over. Daryl Mitchell Gets Dismissed OUT! Nostalgia from the previous clash. Consecutive super overs are set on the cards. Tim Seifert is the batsman who gets run-out on the batsman's end while trying to steal a single. OUT! Is there some drama left in the match. Seems like it. Ross Taylor perishes away in the first ball of the last over. Shardul Thakur accounts for his wicket. He hits a full toss high up in the air and Shreyas Iyer completes the formality by taking a well-judged catch under pressure. Well, India might be on a brink of a loss. However, the shoulders of NavdeepSaini aren't down as the pacer bowls a brilliant penultimate over and gives just four runs. However, the home side requires just seven runs to win from the last over. FIFTY from Tim Seifert, brilliant knock from the youngster, comes out to bat after the early fall of Martin Guptill and paced his knock to perfection. Well, his job is not done yet and he will want to finish the game. Meanwhile, the Kiwis require 11 runs off the last two overs and their victory is looking inevitable.

NZ vs IND 4th T20I Live Score Updates: India and New Zealand meet in the fourth T20 International at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The Men in Blue have already won the series 3-0. The Blackcaps will be playing for pride and will be hoping to register the consolation wins in the two remaining fixtures. From the series point of view, India vs New Zealand fourth T20I is a dead rubber, but with T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, every single is important for the buildup to the mega tournament. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ 4th T20I live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online.

The third T20I was an absolute humdinger. After the match ended in a tie, India won the Super Over as Rohit Sharma smashed Tim Southee for two back to back sixes. At one stage, it appeared New Zealand will win the match but Mohammed Shami did well to defend nine runs and take the match to Super Over.

The defeat resulted in a series loss for the Kiwis. Skipper Kane Williamson was brilliant with his bat but rest failed to put Indian bowlers under pressure. The home side will be hoping that batsmen dish out better performance in the fourth T20I. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner.