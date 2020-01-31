Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson. (Photo Credits: Twitter @CricketAus)

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming and Free Telecast Details on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports and DD National: India vs New Zealand five-match T20I series moves into the fourth and penultimate game. India has already pocketed the series 3-0 and now will be looking to continue their domination over the Blackcaps. The Fourth T20I turned out to be a humdinger as, after the tie, India won the Super Over. Meanwhile, fans will be keen to catch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 online. So, apart from NZ vs IND 4th T20I free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The India vs New Zealand T20 can be watched online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which will bring us the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

India will be looking to test the bench strength in the fourth T20I. Navdeep Saini is likely to get a game after warming the bench for first three matches. Shardul Thakur has struggled thus far, but team management will be looking to give him an extended run. And there is a strong possibility that either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami will be rested.

Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sanju Samson are other players who could get a game. New Zealand, on the other hand, it appears, will be looking to make a few changes as well. Daryl Mitchell could get a game and Blackcaps might rest Tim Southee. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 4th T20I Match 2020.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I takes place on January 31 (Friday). The IND vs NZ T20 match will begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss at 11:50 PM. Westpac Stadium in Wellington will be the venue for IND vs NZ fourth T20I 2020.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. Fourth IND vs NZ T20I will be telecast live on Star’s regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well. The NZ vs IND 4th T20I 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ T20 match live in Hindi commentary. The India vs New Zealand T20 match will be available on DD Sports as well but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National used to provide free live telecast of India matches, but they have stopped doing so now. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 4th T20I live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 4th T20 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or its official website. The IND vs NZ T20 free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2020 in Wellington.