The World Test Championship 2023 final has turned out to be a pretty enthralling one with all three results possible as head into the final day of this match between India and Australia. India were pegged back thrice in their pursuit of 444 but a resilient stand between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that they remained in the match as Day 4 came to an end. So far, all four days in this match has been without any sort of rain interruption. But will it remain the same way on the final day of this match? London Weather Updates Live for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 5 at the Oval.

India have a daunting task in hand to chase down 280 more runs but with only seven wickets remaining as play enters the final day of the WTC 2023 final. While Australia would hope for early wickets, India would be hoping for the Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane stand to flourish and carry on the way it has been so far on Day 4. Let us take a look at how the weather would behave on Day 5 of this WTC 2023 final.

London Weather Forecast

Weather forecast for London on June 11 (Source: Accuweather)

As per Accuweather, there remains a chance for rain to make its presence felt in this match. While the chances of rain at the start of play (10:30 am local time) is 7%, it shoots up to 52% by 3pm. At 5pm local time, there is a 66% chance of rain in London. Moreover, there has been a ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorms from 12pm-9pm in which the weather is likely to cause an impact of some sort. 'Cheating' Fans Outrage On Twitter As Cameron Green Claims Controversial Catch to Dismiss Shubman Gill During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Fans would be happy to know that there was a forecast for rain on Day 4 as well but it remained sunny all throughout with a full-day’s play taking place. While fans at The Oval and those watching from home would expect a similar sort of weather on Day 5, it remains to be seen if the weather gods continue to show mercy. It is to be noted that there is a reserve day in place for the WTC final and should rain stop play on Day 5, the proceedings would shift on Monday (June 12).

