Galle Gladiators will play Kandy Tuskers in match 19 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The clash will be a meeting between two of bottom-most placed side in LPL 2020. Galle Gladiators are at the bottom of the standings with only one win in seven matches while Kandy Tuskers are a position above with two wins and five defeats. Both teams are playing their final group match in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 Live telecast and live streaming online details should scroll down for all details.

Kandy Tuskers’ two wins in LPL 2020 have come against Jaffna Stallions and Galle Gladiators. They beat Galle Gladiators by 25 runs when both teams met earlier this season and also registered a six-wicket victory over Jaffna Stallions in their last game. Galle Gladiators’ only win in LPL 2020 have come against Colombo Kings, who they beat by eight wickets.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers match in LPL 2020 on Sony sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 in India. So fans can follow the live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels on their television sets.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also follow the Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

