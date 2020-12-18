In a shocking news, 28-year-old Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced that he will retire from the international cricket. At first it appeared Amir has taken an indefinite break from the international cricket, but later Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later confirmed that the pacer has indeed called it quits. "PCB chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket," said a PCB statement. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Pacer, Retires from International Cricket, Confirms PCB.

"The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches (sic). This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage," the statement added.

Meanwhile, former India fast-bowler Irfan Pathan reacted to Amir’s retirement news. Both Pathan and Amir took part in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. Pathan in a tweet said Amir has ‘lots of cricket left in him’ and he was ‘bowling well as ever’.

Here’s Irfan Pathan’s Tweet

Just faced this guy @iamamirofficial in the recent concluded #Lpl must say lots of cricket left in him. Bowling well as ever. Wish him well for future #amirretires — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 17, 2020

Amir, who was banned for five years in spot-fixing case, has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is in which he scalped a total of 259 wickets. In 2019, he retired from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket.

