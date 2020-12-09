The farmers' protest in the country has garnered attention across the world. The movement had been sparked after the Central Government has passed the Farmers' Bill which has brought in a few amendments. This hasn’t gone down well with the farmers and they have protested against the new laws and have demanded an amendment in the same. Many renowned faces have joined the movement and nowhere is a recent addition to the same. Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mandeep Singh has also joined the protests with his brother. Even Harbhajan Singh has also rendered his support. Farmers' Protest Updates: 'If Centre's Proposal is on Repeal of the Bill, Only Then We Will Take Note, Not Amendment', Says Farmers' Leader.

While Mandeep Singh posted a picture of himself with his brother and a few others, Harbhajan Singh posted a tweet on social media and farmers are the pride of India. With this, he becomes the first active Indian cricketer to participate in the protests. Now, let's have a look at the post by Mandeep Singh and a tweet by Bhajji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12)

Another one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12)

Tweets by Harbhajan Singh

किसान से ही हिंदुस्तान है 🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 8, 2020

Another tweet by Bhajji

किसान हमारा सम्मान🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 9, 2020

Mandeep Singh also spoke to a newspaper and said that had his father been alive he would have also joined the protests. "I went there to show my support to all the senior citizens, who are peacefully protesting in this biting cold," he said.

