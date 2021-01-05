Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Nawab of Pataudi was born on January 05, 1941. It is MAK Pataudi’s 80th birth anniversary and he is regarded as one of the legendary figures in the Indian cricket. He was highly rated in world cricket as well. MAK Pataudi was Born in Bhopal. At the age of 21 he became India’s Test captain. Some rate him as the greatest captain India has ever had.

MAK Pataudi faced many challenges despite belonging to a well off family. His right-eye got damaged in a car accident and back then many thought his career is finished. However, he made his international debut just six months after the accident. Despite having sight issues MAK Pataudi was a perfect-timer of the ball. Meanwhile, on MAK Pataudi’s 80th birth anniversary, here are some facts about him.

His father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi played International cricket for both India and England.

MAK Pataudi got the nickname Tiger Pataudi in his infancy only. In his autobiography, the former cricketer revealed that he got the title because of his tigerish propensity for crawling energetically on the floor.

Making his Test captaincy debut at the age of 21 years and 77 days, Pataudi is the youngest cricketer to lead India in the longest format of the game.

The legendary cricketer was in charge of India in 40 out of his 46 Test career and guided his side to nine victories.

He married actress Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1969.

Pataudi also tried his hands in politics and was given a ticket by Congress from Bhopal.

In 46 Tests MAK Pataudi scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91. 203 unbeaten against England was his highest score as he smashed six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

