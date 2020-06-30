New Delhi, June 30: Kane Williamson was one of two captains involved in what has been widely described as one of the greatest cricket World Cup finals of all time which took place last year at the Lord's. England managed to match New Zealand's score which meant that the game became the first World Cup final, and in fact the first ODI match, to go into a Super Over.

New Zealand batted second and it was Jimmy Neesham and an out of form Martin Guptill who came out to bat. Williamson recently explained in a YouTube chat with ace Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the latter's show 'DRS with Ash' that Guptill's penchant for big shots and ability to run quickly helped the team management to give him the nod. This Day That Year: England Defeat India by 31 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Despite MS Dhoni’s Unbeaten Knock.

"I had a very brief discussion with the coach Gary Stead, I had a few guys in my mind who could go out to bat as we were going to bat second in the Super Over, the decision to send out batsmen was dependent on how much we were chasing and who the bowler is probably going to be," Williamson said.

"It was about giving yourself with the best possible opportunity, Neesham was hitting the ball very well throughout the World Cup and we all know how capable Guptill really is of hitting the ball out of the park, there was a short boundary on one side of the ground. They are both quicks between the 22 yards so this helped too."

The Super Over also ended in a tie which meant that the title was awarded to England on account of their superior boundary count -- a rule which was later scrapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Williamson said that he was padded up to come on but that was not required. The match ended with a last ball dash for two runs and England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler whipped the bails off before Guptill could make his ground for the second.

Williamson and his team mates were however hailed for the graciousness with which they accepted the result and the New Zealand captain was still all praise for Jofra Archer, who bowled the Super Over for England, and the match itself.

"I was padded up to come in at three, it was a different experience to be a part of, both Neesham and Guptill did a good job, Jofra Archer is a remarkable bowler, emotions were so high after the final, it was a long tournament when the time comes and it finishes, it`s like of a draining feeling as all of it finishes. The guys were filled with emotion after what really transpired," Williamson said.

