The highly-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 is not very far away. Legions of fans from both these cricket-crazy nations have booked their tickets to attend this high-profile game at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with which these Asian giants will kickstart their respective campaigns in the competition. Weather, of late, have played a part in some matches, the recent one being the third T20I between Australia and England at Canberra, which had a delayed start and was shortened due to a rain interruption. Ahead of the IND vs PAK high-octane clash, fans might wonder if the match would be interrupted by rain in Melbourne on October 23. Here, we give you forecast about the weather in Melbourne, Victoria on October 23. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule Pictures For Free Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Team-wise Fixtures, Time Table Photos With Match Timings in IST

No cricket fan, for sure would want it to rain on that day. There have been contradictory reports about the expected weather in Melbourne at the time of the India vs Pakistan match. Accuweather claim that October 23, which is a Sunday, would have a cloudy sky at the time of the match (7 pm local time). On the contrary, weather for the same time has been stated to be different on Weather Channel (weather.com), according to which, there is a 60% chance of rainfall all day long.

Melbourne Weather Report for Evening on October 23 on Accuweather:

Expected weather in Melbourne at the time of the IND vs PAK match (Source: Accuweather)

Here, we can see that the chances of precipitation are 20% in the evening of October 23. The probability of thunderstorms that day, on both day and night are 0%. Although it might be partly cloudy as mentioned in the weather report above, one can assume that rain might not affect the match. The temperature would be around 19 degrees celsius at the time of this match.

Melbourne Weather Report for Evening on October 23 on Weather.com:

Expected weather in Melbourne on October 23 at the time of the IND vs PAK match (Source: Weather Channel)

According to this, there is a forecast for rain on October 23 in Melbourne with the chances of a downpour being 60%. While the temperature would be around 18 degrees celsius in the morning, it would drop to 11 degrees celsius as the day passes on to the night.

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash in Melbourne has already sold out with fans expected to turn up in numbers. A lot of big match players, the likes of which include, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi, would be competing that day in order to have their respective sides start well in the tournament.

