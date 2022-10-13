The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is about to begin in Australia. A total of 16 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, eight teams which failed to qualify directly for the T20 WC 2022 will play First Round matches and out of those eight teams, four will progress to Super 12 Round. Eight teams have already qualified for the Super 12 rankings based on their rankings during the cut-off date. Meanwhile, fans are excited as ever to witness some quality action in the game's shortest format. Some fans are searching for T20 World Cup 2022 schedule pictures and if you are one of those fans who are looking to download T20 WC fixtures photos online for free then you have made it to right page. Below you can download T20 World Cup 2022 schedule pictures for free and team-wise as well. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

First Round teams have been divided into two groups, four in each. Group A features Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). West Indies, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Scotland are part of Group B. Two teams from each group will head to Super 12 round. In the Super 12 stage, teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Group 1 comprises of hosts Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England, Group A winner and Group B runner-up. India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group A runner-up and Group B winner complete Group 2. Check out team-wise T20 World Cup 2022 schedule pictures. Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

Hosts Australia are the defending champions. The Aaron Finch-led side defeated New Zealand in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to win Australia's maiden men's T20 World Cup trophy. The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 are scheduled to take place on November 09 and 10. The finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

