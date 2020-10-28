Mumbai Indians put one foot in the IPL playoffs after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 3. Suryakumar Yadav (79*) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) were the stars of the show for Mumbai Indians while Devdutt Padikkal (74) fighting fifty went in vain. The victory took Mumbai Indians to 16 points and their healthy run-rate now makes the favourite to reach the IPL playoffs. RCB, despite the defeat, remained on second with 14 points but must now win their remaining two matches to secure a top-four finish. Take a look at some records and stat highlights from the MI vs RCB match. MI vs RCB Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 5 Wickets.

Virat Kohli was happy after Mumbai Indians send them to bat first and Josh Philippe (33) and Padikkal (74) gave them a fine start with a 71-run opening stand in just 7.5 overs. But once Philippe fell to Rahul Chahar, RCB failed to score regular boundaries. Captain Kohli failed to rotate the strike and was out trying to pull a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah, who recorded a milestone of becoming the third-fastest to reach 100 IPL wickets and also the first Indian pacer to complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bumrah continued his spell and removed Shivam Dube and Padikkal in one over swinging the match completely in favour of Mumbai Indians. RCB finished at 164/6 in 20 overs. The defending champions then started well with Quinton de Kock (18) and Ishan Kishan (25) before Suryakumar Yadav finished it for them with an unbeaten 79 off just 43 deliveries. His innings was studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 100 IPL Wickets, Picks Virat Kohli As His Milestone Wicket During MI vs RCB Match; Also Becomes First Indian Pacer With 200 T20 Wickets.

# Devdutt Padikkal recorded his fourth IPL fifty

# Jasprit Bumrah took his 100th IPL wicket in the game

# Bumrah also became the sixth Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket

# Bumrah is also the first Indian pacer to take 2000 wickets in T20s

# He registers an interesting record of dismissing Virat Kohli as his 1st IPL wicket and also his 100th IPL wicket

# Bumrah is also the second Indian pacer to take 100 IPL wickets for a single IPL team

# He is also the third-youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 10th half-century in Indian Premier League

# He also registered his highest score (79) in the IPL

Mumbai Indians consolidated their top position in IPL 2020 with their eighth win this season and moved to 16 points after 12 matches. RCB, who have also played 12 games, remained on 14 points and in the second place.

