Jasprit Bumrah recorded a personal milestone when he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 match. Bumrah became the eighth pacer to take 100 wickets in Indian Premier League history. He is also the 16th overall cricketer to complete a century of wickets in the IPL. Interestingly, Kohli, who was Bumrah’s first victim also became his 100th victim in the IPL. The 26-year-old MI fast bowler was excellent against RCB and also dismissed Shivam Dube and Devdutt Padikkal to end his four-over spell on 3/14. MI vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Bumrah also became the third-youngest bowler to reach the milestone. Bumrah completed his 100 wickets in the IPL at 26 years 372 days. Piyush Chawla is the fastest to have achieved the feat and he completed it at 26 years and 117 days. Chawla is also the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in IPL history. Lasith Malinga leads the overall list with 170 wickets while Amit Mishra is the highest wicket-taker among Indians with 160 scalps to his name.

The Mumbai Indians pacer is also the sixth fast bowler from India to take 100 wickets in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the first Indian pacer to reach the landmark and he is also the highest wicket-taking among Indian fast bowlers. Bumrah got there with the dismissal of his team India captain Kohli with a bouncer.

Kohli, who was struggling with the bat and had only scored 9 off 13 deliveries, saw a wide length short ball and pulled but could only manage a top edge to Saurabh Tiwary at short midwicket. The RCB captain, who was Bumrah’s first-ever IPL wicket, became Bumrah 100th IPL and 200th wicket in Twenty20 cricket.

Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to take 200 wickets in T20s. He had started the match on 198 wickets from 168 T20 matches and was just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian fast bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the shortest format of cricket. He is also the sixth overall Indian cricketer to complete 200 wickets. Piyush Chawla (257), Amit Mishra (256), Ravichandran Ashwin (242), Harbhajan Singh (235) and Yuzvendra Chahal (205) are the other Indian bowlers to achieve the feat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).