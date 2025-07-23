Aged 31 years old, India national cricket team star pacer Mohammed Siraj has attained a very very special feat. The ace fast bowler has joined the club of one of those few legends to have represented the nation's cricket team for 100 games or more. Mohammed Siraj is playing his 100th fixture today, on July 23, 2025. His 100th outing for the Men in Blue is in Whites, playing the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, Manchester, England. Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On His Feelings After India's Defeat Against England at Lord's, Says 'Some Matches Stay With You' (See Post).

Mohammed Siraj: Stats While Playing For Indian Cricket Team

Mohammed Siraj made his debut for the Indian cricket team on November 4, 2017, at Rajkot, India, against New Zealand, in a T20I. Siar marked his ODI debut on January 15, 2019, at the iconic Adelaide in Australia, against the Aussies. His Test debut was also against Australia, in Melbourne, on December 26, 2020. Ahead of his 100th fixture in international cricket, since the BCCI gave him the breakthrough, Mohammed Siraj has played in 39 Tests (marking his 40th to be the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025), 44 ODIs, and 16 T20Is. In 99 internationals, Mohammed Siraj has picked 113 Test wickets, 71 ODI wickets, and 14 in T20Is. Mohammed Siraj Bowls At Harry Maguire As Team India and Manchester United Players Play Cricket (See Pics).

Born on March 13, 1994, Mohammed Siraj has come a long way, playing his 100th match for the Indian national cricket team. He was an important part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, and it's almost a guarantee that no ICT fans would forget his post-match speech and comments on teammate Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj is in superb form during the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Test Series 2025.

