Mohammed Siraj was in the receiving end of an unfortunate dismissal when he was cleaned up Shoaib Bashir and England ended up winning the Lord's Test match against India and took a 2-1 lead in the series with two matches to go. Siraj was batting really well and already played 30 deliveries when he blocked a block and the ball trickled back to his stumps, dislodging a bail. Siraj was upset and spotted disappointed with himself. After the match, Siraj shared a post on social media where he shared a few pictures from his action during the Test match with the caption 'Some matches stay with you, not for the outcome, but for what they teach'. ‘Similar Heartbreak’ Fans Compare Siraj’s Last Wicket Dismissal in IND vs ENG Lord’s Test to Javagal Srinath's Dismissal vs Pakistan in 1999 (Watch Video).

Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On His Feelings

Some matches stay with you, not for the outcome, but for what they teach. 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dPObhgQ0XZ — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) July 15, 2025

