Mumbai, February 11: Rohit's explosive century powered India to clinch a four-wicket triumph over England in the second ODI match of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. With the stunning victory on Sunday, the Men in Blue clinched the ODI series over England 2-0. The final ODI will be played in Ahmedabad, let's look at the players who can be the top performers there.

1 Shubman Gill

Gill has made 147 runs in the first two ODIs, he made 87 and 60 in both the games, he will be eyeing another sensational knock in Ahmedabad as it is his hunting ground.

2. Rohit Sharma

He blended his power and endurance to perfection on his way to 119 off 90 deliveries in Cuttack, he will be eyeing the same in Ahmedabad.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Iyer is in red hot form, as he made an attacking 59 off 36 deliveries in Nagpur and 44 off 47 balls in Cuttack.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

The left-arm spinner has already grabbed 6 wickets in the first two matches, he will be eyeing for more in the final ODI in Ahmedabad.

5. Adil Rashid

The only positive for England so far is their premier leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has picked up 3 wickets in the two games.