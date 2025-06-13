London [UK] June 12 (ANI): South Africa (SA) seamer Kagiso Rabada surpasses Proteas legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis to become the fifth highest wicket-taker for SA across all formats. He achieved his feat in his recent outing in the Final of the World Test Championship 2025 against Australia at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London on Thursday.

Rabada on was fire with the ball for SA In the one-off match taking place at Lord's in London against Australia, the 30-year-old fast bowler picked up five wickets for 51 runs in the first innings to help the Proteas bowl out the Baggy Greens for 212 runs on Wednesday followed by three wickets in the second innings at the end of Day 2.

Rabada now has 574 wickets, surpassing Kallis, who had 572. During his 19-year career, Kallis played 513 international games for South Africa across all formats, taking 572 wickets. In contrast, Rabada has dismissed 573 batters in 242 matches (including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is).

The overall record of taking the most wickets for South Africa in international cricket is in the name of former captain and legendary all-rounder Shaun Pollock. In 414 matches, Pollock picked up 823 wickets.

Rabada has also bowled 57 no-balls in test cricket October 2024, after him is Indian veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah with 24 no balls.

Coming to the match, after an impactful innings from wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, Australia fought back and ended Day 2 on 144/8, extending their lead to 218 runs in the World Test Championship Finals against South Africa at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc, 16, and Nathan Lyon, 1, remained not out at the end of the third session of Day 2. Kagiso Rabada ended Alex Carey's resistance innings of 43 in the second last over of the day, grabbing his third wicket of the day.

After being 66/6 on one stage, Australia fought back with a brilliant 50+ runs partnership for the eighth wicket between Carey and Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

