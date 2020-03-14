IPL Governing Council Meets Team Owners, Reportedly Explores Six-Seven Options for Conducting Indian Premier League 2020

IPL 2020 Postponed (Photo Credits: PTI)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been delayed due to the outburst of the coronavirus. The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin from March 29, 2020, but now with the outbreak of the deadly virus, the tournament will now begin from April 15 2020. With the shift in the dates, the IPL Governing Council met the BCCI and explored six to seven options for conduction Indian Premier League 2020. From reducing the number of matches to increase the number of doubleheaders, about six to seven options were discussed during the meeting. Shah Rukh Khan Gives an Update About IPL 2020, Says, ‘BCCI & IPL Owners Monitoring the Situation Closely’.

The options also included calling off the tournament. There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told the news agency on conditions of anonymity. The source further revealed that shifting IPL abroad was not even discussed during the meeting.

After the meeting, Kolkata Knight Riders' owner Shah Rukh Khan also took to social media and updated his fans about the meeting. In a couple of tweets, he said that public health is given utmost importance and the BCCI and the team owners are closely following the situation. "Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves," he wrote in another tweet. Several other tournaments including India vs South Africa have been called off due to the outburst of the deadly virus.