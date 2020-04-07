'MS Dhoni Got Us Over the Line', Damien Martyn Shares Old Photo With Former India Captain on Twitter

Damien Martyn with MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @damienmartyn/Twitter)

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn took to Twitter and shared his old photo with MS Dhoni. The picture was from 2015 charity match, Cricket for Heroes, in England. Dhoni was the captain of Help for Heroes XI which were up against Rest of the World XI. Interestingly, the former India captain scored match-winning 22-ball unbeaten 38 while batting at number five. Dhoni’s knock included four fours and a six. Chennai Super Kings Posts Unseen Video of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Hitting Tall Sixes During Practice Session, With No IPL 2020 Around Time for Fans to Relish Some Action.

Meanwhile, Martyn shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, “Keeping in theme with old photos dug up from the past. This was a highlight a few years ago meeting & playing in the same team as the great man himself Dhoni... Charity game in the UK.. He got us over the line as usual.”

Here’s Damien Martyn’s Nostalgic Post

Keeping in theme with old photos dug up from the past. This was a highlight a few years ago meeting & playing in the same team as the great man himself Dhoni... Charity game in the UK.. He got us over the line as usual. #champion #MSDhoni #cricket #india #bigbats pic.twitter.com/zBuC5k0tsu — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) April 7, 2020

Apart from Dhoni, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also part of the charity match and he played for Help for Heroes XI as well, scoring 30 off 25 balls. Set 159 runs to win, the Dhoni-led side achieved the target in 19.3 overs. Martyn, who was in Dhoni’s team, managed only six runs. MS Dhoni Owns Lasith Malinga in IPL Battles Between CSK and MI, Says Scott Styris.

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum was in charge of Rest of the World XI team. Players like Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Matthew Hayden, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Smith, Abdul Razzaq, Darren Gough, Graeme Swann, Herschelle Gibbs and Daniel Vettori were also part of the charity match.