Chennai Super Kings Posts Unseen Video of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Hitting Tall Sixes During Practice Session, With No IPL 2020 Around Time for Fans to Relish Some Action

The coronavirus has marred the chances of IPL 2020 and thus the tournament which was supposed to begin from March 29, 2020, has not yet started. As of now, the given date by the IPL governing council is April 15, 2020. As India undergoes a 21-day lockdown the admins of the IPL teams are making sure to keep the fans hooked on their social pages. Now, Chennai Super Kings has posted a video on social media where they were MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were seen hitting tall sixes during their practice matches. IPL 2020 Fate Still Hanging Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Franchises and BCCI to Hold a Meeting After April 14 2020.

The video starts off with the players like Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and few others were seen sweating it out in the nets. The video which was a little over four minutes then had clippings of MS Dhoni smashing the ball out of the park alongside Suresh Raina who also joined the bandwagon. Check out the video of CSK below:

In an ideal world, this is how the Super Kings would have worked from home. Scenes from a few weeks ago, when the Lions worked from #AnbuDen, anbuden! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/82arSerRt7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 5, 2020

Talking about the IPL 2020, the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI will be meeting after the second week of April 2020 to decide the fate of the cash-rich league. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14, 2020. The Sporting events all over the world including the NBA, English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga have been brought to a halt with the on-going menace of the coronavirus. However, the Australian players like Steve Smith and David Warner have confirmed their participation in the Indian Premier League 13.