Mumbai, November 18: Even though Chennai Super Kings had their worst Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2020, the MS Dhoni-led side was seemingly on everyone's minds on Twitter as it was the most tweeted team during the course of the tournament played in the United Arab Emirates. The 60-match tournament, which started on September 19, ended on November 10 with Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals to emerge as IPL champions for the fifth time.

CSK, three-time IPL champions, failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time and ended at the seventh spot in the group stage. After CSK, RCB were the most tweeted about team this IPL season, followed by Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. CSK Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race: Dejected Fans React With Memes and Sad GIFs After Chennai Super Kings Gets Knocked Out of Contention for Top Four Finish.

The IPL 13 opener between MI and CSK also emerged as the most tweeted about match of the season. This was followed by #MIvSRH (on October 4) and #MIvDC (the double Super Over match played on October 18). Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was the most tweeted about player in the league.

The golden tweet of the season was the social media post from Sachin Tendulkar praising the fielding effort by Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran against Rajasthan Royals during match number nine of IPL 2020.

In the eighth over of Rajasthan Royals' chase of 224, Sanju Samson played a pull shot off Murugan Ashwin and it was then that Pooran, standing at deep mid-wicket, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball. The West Indian caught the ball while hanging in the air and realising that he wouldn't be able to come inside the boundary line, he threw the ball -- all while being in air -- back inside the boundary line to save his team vital six runs. "This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!" Tendulkar had tweeted. The tweet received over 23,000 retweets.

