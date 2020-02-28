Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans (MUL) will square off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match no 12. The game will be held on February 29, 2020, at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Multan Sultans under the leadership of Shan Masood has won their last two games in a row. While Quetta Gladiators under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed hasn't lost a single game from the three matches, they have played so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction in PSL 2020. We will also help you with tips to pick the best team for the upcoming game. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh.

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings in their previous game by successfully defending the target of 187 runs. Kings were bowled out for 134 runs in that game. Moeen Ali played a fine knock of 65 runs from 42 balls in that game. Quetta Gladiators chased down the target of 188 runs in their last match against Islamabad United. Jason Roy played a fine knock of 50 runs from 38 balls in that game. While Ben Cutting for his match-winning unbeaten inning of 42 runs from 17 balls received Man of the Match award.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be the experience T20I player and former Pakistan Cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE).

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rilee Rossouw (MUL), Jason Roy (QUE), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE) and Shan Masood (MUL).

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – It would be very wise to select an all-rounder from both teams who bagged Man of the Match in their previous game. Moeen Ali (MUL) and Ben Cuttings (QUE) should be included in your Dream11 team.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Imran Tahir (MUL).

The captain for your Dream11 Team should be Ben Cutting for his blistering knock of 42 runs from 17 balls and bagging a wicket in his previous game. While Moeen Ali can be elected as vice-captain as he too is in great touch.