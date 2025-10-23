Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Another fascinating day awaits fans as Pakistan and South Africa lock horns on Day 4 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, October 23. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 3 witnessed a sensational South Africa comeback, first with the bat and then with the ball. Pakistan had the upper hand early on Day 3 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 with Asif Afridi picking up three wickets to complete a five-wicket haul on debut. Pakistan looked in total control and it seemed South Africa would concede a big lead once again in the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series. PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada Lead South Africa's Charge; Babar Azam Gives Pakistan Hope.

But Senuran Muthusamy had other ideas. Having not bowled much in the first innings, the left-hander showed why he was more than just handy with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 89. What was the highlight of South Africa's comeback was the resilience shown by the lower-order batters. Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj struck a 71-run partnership with Keshav Maharaj (30) and went on to add 98 with Kagiso Rabada, who too played a sensational 71-run knock that came off 61 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Despite coming out to bat as a number 11, Kagiso Rabada's shots down the ground and through the covers wowed the commentators and spectators and were reminiscent of the shots that a top-order batter would have played.

Pakistan conceded a 71-run lead to South Africa and the Proteas showed why they were the world Test champions as they reduced the hosts to 94/4. Pakistan have a 23-run lead and have Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16) at the crease and the two experienced cricketers would look to make an impact with a partnership that would help Pakistan post a total of some substance. South Africa, on the other hand, will eye early wickets and hope to restrict Pakistan to as low a score as possible.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen

