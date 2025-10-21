Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: It is Day 2 of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 and both teams will look to gain the upper hand over each other when proceedings resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. It was a pretty evenly-contested Day 1 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Rawalpindi. Pakistan lost the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq early but a superb 111-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique (57) and captain Shan Masood (87) kept the hosts in front for a good period of time. But South Africa bounced back incredibly well, taking some quick wickets and Day 1 ended with Pakistan having scored 259/5. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj (2/63) and Simon Harmer (2/75) were the best bowlers. How To Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match on TV.

Saud Shakeel (42*) is unbeaten at the crease alongside Salman Ali Agha (10*) and the two will now look to put up a good partnership in a bid to get Pakistan to a good first innings total in Rawalpindi. The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium did not offer as much turn as it did in Lahore in the PAK vs SA 2nd Test and both Pakistan batters would be aware that if they spend more time, they can make an impact. South Africa, on the other hand, would look to make further inroads and put up an improved performance on the field, after dropping a number of catches on Day 1. PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Stumps: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Shine As Pakistan Aim Big First Innings Total.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen