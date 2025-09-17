Mumbai, September 17: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag extended heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s 75th birthday. He praised the efforts that the Prime Miinister has taken towards developing India’s sporting industry while wishing him a healthy and long life. On PM his birthday, PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns. This is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Warm Wishes to PM As He Turns 75, Says ‘May the Year Ahead Be Filled With Abundant Health and Happiness’.

"Ever since Shri Narendra Modi ji assumed the role of Prime Minister, he has placed a strong focus on sports. He envisioned that India would excel at the Olympics and win multiple medals. Under his leadership, significant support has been provided to athletes, and the budget for the Ministry of Sports has been substantially increased, which has proven to be highly beneficial. There’s something special about his approach—whether it's Olympic or Paralympic athletes, he personally calls, meets, and motivates every medal winner," Sehwag said.

Virender Sehwag Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Narendra Modi

A very happy 75th Birthday to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you great health and happiness and may you complete a century and make this Bharat’s century.#HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/2oEUsncQrB — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2025

"When he was Gujarat's chief minister, he gave prime importance to sports in the state. As India's Prime Minister, he's trying his best to make sure that India earns a big name in sports globally. I extend my birthday wishes to Shri Narendra Modi Ji as he turns 75, and hope that he remains healthy while continuing to lead the country,” the former India opener added. Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Indian Cricketing Fraternity Extends Warm Wishes to Prime Minister As He Turns 75.

India’s sporting fraternity flooded social media with wishes for PM Modi on his birthday. Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Mithali Raj, Vishwanathan Anand, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, and Anju Bobby George were among the prominent athletes who extended their wishes.

