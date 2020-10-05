Pakistan's first woman commentator hits back at reporter after being targeted for wearing heels on pitch. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, October 5: A former Pakistani woman cricketer's footwear -- heels, to be precise -- became the centre of a controversy when there was none. A Lahore-based sports reporter had to beat a hasty retreat on twitter when cricketer-turned-commentator Marina Iqbal turned the tables on him, politely.

Sports reporter Qadir Khwaja had posted pictures of marina from a pre-match chat show during Pakistan's National T20 Cup, a men's domestic event. In the photos she is seen wearing heels while sitting on a chair during the show, though on the pitch her feet are not visible leaving Khwaja resort to conjecture. Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Nominations for ICC Panel of International Match Officials for 2020-21 Season.

"Is it legal to roam around on the pitch wearing heels. Need opinions," Khwaja wrote in Urdu on his twitter handle.

Marina Iqbal found that out while she was doing expert commentary on TV during the National T20 Cup.

However, Khwaja was soon to be embarrassed as Marina posted a full picture of herself on the pitch with flats on her feet clearly visible.

"Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols," said 33-year-old Marina, who has played 36 One-day Internationals and 42 T20 Internationals.

Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols. pic.twitter.com/8DcrG8UWgT — Marina Iqbal (@MarinaMI_24) October 5, 2020

A sheepish Khwaja could only say, "Thanks for the clarification".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).