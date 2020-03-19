New Zealand Cricket Team Players Go Under Two-Week Self-Isolation After Returning From Australia

New Zealand National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty)

All the players of the New Zealand cricket team have been put under self-isolation for 14 days following their return from Australia Tour amid coronavirus threat. The Kane Williamson-led side toured down under for a three-match ODI series against the Aussies. With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading all around the globe, the first match between the two sides was played without spectators. But, with numbers of positive cases increasing day by day, the cricket boards of both the nations decided to call off the remaining two ODIs. On return, all the 15 players of the side and support staff have gone under self-lockdown on the directive of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand Calls Off Rest of ODI Matches Against Australia.

Ardern has advised all the travellers, returning to the nation from other countries, to self-isolate themselves for at least two weeks owing to the COVID-19 threat. Richards Book, New Zealand Cricket's public affair manager, also made sure that the players and support staff members are following the guidelines without fail.

"They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they're all following it strictly," Richard Boock was quoted as per saying by stuff.co.nz.

Speaking of the series, Australia defeated New Zealand in the only match played in the series by 71 runs. The series has been postponed till further notice and it will be interesting to see whether the tour will resume or not. Apart from this, many major cricket tournaments have also been called off due to the scare and fans are likely to miss the sporting for quite some time.