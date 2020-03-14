New Zealand Calls Off Rest of ODI Matches Against Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two & Namibia-Netherlands Games Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo Credits: IANS)

The massive outbreak of coronavirus has affected all the sporting events around the world. Obviously cricket is not untouched with the same. After hosting the first ODI in Sydney behind the closed doors, New Zealand has called off the rest of the two games. The announcement came on social media and it was informed that Kane Williamson and the team would be leaving for home. Also, the ICC Cricket World Cup League and Namibia-Netherlands series have also been called off. Pakistan Super League 2020 Shortened by Four Days Due to Coronavirus Threat.

Talking about Australia vs New Zealand series, the New Zealand government has now tightened their borders and the people coming from abroad would be subjected to a 14-day long quarantine. The restrictions will be imposed from March 15, 2020 midnight and the team wish to reach home before the same. Which means, the second and the third ODI games have been cancelled.

BREAKING. NZ just cancelled ODI series. Going home today. No game tomorrow in Sydney or Hobart after that. pic.twitter.com/t8GnRD4tRK — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 14, 2020

Elsewhere, even the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two has also been called off. USA was supposed to play a host Scotland and UAE between April 1-8. Also, the Netherlands was supposed to play a host for Nambia, but that too has been scrapped. Netherlands or Namibia so far do not have any cases of coronavirus. "Following government advice to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, including the increasing travel restrictions between countries, the KNCB feels there was no other option than to cancel this tour," said Jaap Wals, the chief executive of Dutch cricket. Many sporting events including Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A games have been called off due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.