New Zealand Defeat India by 22 Runs in 2nd ODI to Seal Series 2–0, Netizens Lash Out at Virat Kohli and Co Following Dismal Batting Performance

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand have defeated India by 22 runs in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland, clinching the series 2-0. Chasing a total of 274 runs, India’s top-order collapsed. However, the joint forces of Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini helped India make a comeback in the game. Nevertheless, the task proved to be too much for the visitors as they got bundled out for mere 251 runs. With this, their winning streak also ended as they lost the series 2-0. Netizens were certainly not amused by India’s dismal batting performance and bashed the Men in Blue. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Full Scorecard.

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl in the must-win game. The decision seemed to be spot on as the Kiwis lost early wickets upfront. However, the veteran Ross Taylor extended his sensational run and his well-compiled fifty guided New Zealand to 273/8 in the first innings. In reply, Jadeja and Saini bravely fought back but couldn’t help their side cross the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted towards India’s loss.

Batting Collapse!!

Most of the time it happens when top orders collapsed then all players collapsed and India @BCCI lose the game 😐 #NZvIND — Vivek Kumar (@vivek656kumar) February 8, 2020

Forgettable Outing!!

chastening ODI series for India, failing to defend 347 and chase down 273 #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 8, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Problem Against New Zealand?

That's 3 ODIs in a row, going back to #CWC19 SF that NZ have had the wood over IND who seem to find new ways of playing poor cricket, and the less is said about team selection the better #disappointed #NZvIND — Anshuman Nath (@AnshumanNath) February 8, 2020

They Could Have!!

Calling Rohit... lol What was biggest mistake of today's match according to you? I think Kedar Jadhav and Kohli could have done better. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/795dL57YOG — CricketFam #NZVIND (@cricket_fam) February 8, 2020

So, New Zealand have redeemed themselves after facing a 0-5 in the T20I series. The series is already in their favour and their next target will be registering a whitewash. Moreover, their regular skipper Kane Williamson is likely to return for the third match and they will also be high on confidence. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will play for pride. The third and final ODI will be played on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.