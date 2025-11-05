New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in the first of the five-match T20I series starting on November 5. The NZ vs WI 1st T20I will be played in Auckland, and will kick off West Indies' tour of New Zealand, consisting of T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. Both teams will clash in five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Tests, while West Indies will also play a three-day warm-up match post the One-Day Internationals. New Zealand vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs WI T20I?

New Zealand will continue to be captained by Mitchell Santner, while West Indies will be led by Shai Hope. The Blackcaps are coming off a 3-0 whitewash over the England national cricket team, while the Men in Maroon head into the NZ vs WI 1st T20I with a clean sweep over the hosts, the Bangladesh national cricket team.

NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Date November 5 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time Venues Eden Park, Auckland Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025. The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on November 5, and commences at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the New Zealand vs West Indies T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect the West Indies to give a tough fight, with New Zealand heading as firm favourites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).