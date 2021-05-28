Virat Kohli's failed attempt for a free-kick turned into a crossbar challenge. In the bid to net a goal, Kohli ended up hitting the crossbar and shared the video on social media. The video went viral and now even Novak Djokovic commented on the same with a hilarious emoji. Virat Kohli and his men will be preparing for the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final. Ahead of the commit event, the team has already started preparing for the finals. The team is often seen sweating it out on the gym and the pictures are posted by the official handle of the BCCI. Virat Kohli’s Free Kick Attempt Ends up Being ‘Accidental Crossbar Challenge’, Indian Skipper Shares Video Online.

`Talking about Virat's video, since it made rounds on social media, the Serbian tennis ace Novak Djoko actually has a look at it. Needless to say that he could not stop laughing and responded with the ROFL emoji. Djoko is known as the joker of ATP and many of his on-field antics have also entertained his fans, Many instances like the one with ball boy are still remembered.

Now, let's have a look at the comment by Novak below:

Novak Djokovic's comment on Virat Kohli's video (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Talking about Virat Kohli he was last seen in action during the IPL 2021 while he led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Virat Kohli will be leading India in the World Test Championship 2021 final against New Zealand.

